The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

