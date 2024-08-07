The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
