The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of New York Times worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 1,924,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

