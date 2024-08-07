The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

About Siam Cement Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.