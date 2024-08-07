The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

