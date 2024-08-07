Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.