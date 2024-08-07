Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
TBPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.71.
In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
