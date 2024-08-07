Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,256. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

