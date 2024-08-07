Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma stock remained flat at $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,610,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,764. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

