Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0514 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $341.07 million and $1.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00036350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,639,698,736 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.