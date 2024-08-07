Thomas R. Rich Buys 26,200 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.5 %

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 920,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,992. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

