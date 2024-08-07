Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$183.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$189.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$218.35 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$218.93. The company has a market cap of C$98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
