Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Up 1.1 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. 836,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

