Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $57.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,868.09. 77,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,766. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,877.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,650.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,621.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.33.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

