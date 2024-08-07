Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,354 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 176,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,044. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

