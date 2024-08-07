Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 1,263 FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 319.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS KNG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 342,345 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

