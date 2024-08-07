Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 3,866 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

