Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $30,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,801,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

CHKP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. 784,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $125.68 and a 52 week high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

