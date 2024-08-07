Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $55,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,213 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,554. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

