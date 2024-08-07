Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $66,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 238,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

