Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $89,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 286,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 39,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,810. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

