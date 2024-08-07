Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after buying an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 42,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

