Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 157,150.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $24.58 on Wednesday, hitting $797.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,979. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $854.66. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.17.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

