Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 40,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 897,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,644. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

