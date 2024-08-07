Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,701,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 11,249,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

