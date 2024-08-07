Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,701,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 11,249,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.