Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 751,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 197.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 793,385 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 194,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,664. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.