Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Titan International Price Performance
Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.