Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

