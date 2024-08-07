Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 670.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.63%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

