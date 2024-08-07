TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

TMX Group stock opened at C$40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

