Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $327.43 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00009859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.61 billion and $327.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,126.58 or 1.01493136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,148,052 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,116,083.470665 with 2,518,245,499.8051333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.79306456 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $361,740,470.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.