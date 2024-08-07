Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,596. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

