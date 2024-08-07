Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Peter James Blake Purchases 300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director Peter James Blake bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH opened at C$125.59 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$121.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The stock has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIH

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

