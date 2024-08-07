Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Peter James Blake Purchases 300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director Peter James Blake bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01.
Shares of TIH opened at C$125.59 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$121.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The stock has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
