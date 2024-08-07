TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

TPG has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,165. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. TPG has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

