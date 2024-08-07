Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.