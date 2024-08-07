Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

