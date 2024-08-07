TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $1,350.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,418.31.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,250.90. 49,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,285.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.28. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

