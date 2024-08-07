TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $40.47. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 19,963 shares.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

