TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

