Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

TRIP traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,180 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 120,209 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 76,569 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,067 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

