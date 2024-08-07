Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $14.21. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 671,604 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,520,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

