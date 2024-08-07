TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,143. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

