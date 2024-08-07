Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,395 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $5,160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 160.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

