Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 346.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $524.10. The stock had a trading volume of 269,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.65 and its 200-day moving average is $519.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

