Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $132.31. 459,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,017. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $136.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

