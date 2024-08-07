Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,154. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.