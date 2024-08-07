Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. 1,488,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,312. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.