Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.31 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,679,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,532. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

