Trust Co. of Vermont Has $202,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 621.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,692. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

