Trust Co. of Vermont Has $575,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,454,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 1,782,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,915. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

