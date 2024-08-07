Trust Co. of Vermont Has $69,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Humana were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Humana by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

NYSE HUM traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $350.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.32. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

