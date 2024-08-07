Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,661.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $164.39. 1,777,706 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

