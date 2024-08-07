Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after buying an additional 1,245,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

